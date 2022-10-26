ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An East Greenbush man has pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment in Albany County Court.

Adam Matteson, 36, was indicted on the following charges:

Burglary in the First Degree

Assault in the First Degree

Assault in the Second Degree

Assault in the Third Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

On or about September 16, the indictment states Matteson unlawfully entered a location in the town of Bethlehem and caused physical injuries to two victims. The victims are accusing him of stabbing and striking them in the presence of a child.

The indictment also claims he stole a car at a different location the next day. He remains in the Albany County Jail without bail.