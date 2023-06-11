CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An East Durham man has been arrested following a sexual assault investigation, according to police. Kenneth Ball, 25, is facing multiple charges.

State Police worked with Greene County Child Protective Services to launch an investigation into an allegation of an adult male engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than eleven years old. The investigation led to the arrest of Ball on June 9, who faces the following charges:

Charges

First-degree criminal sex act

First-degree sex abuse

Endangering the welfare of a child

Ball was remanded to Green County Jail pending arraignment in Green County Court on June 12. Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Kenneth Ball, or knows someone who may have been a victim are asked to call State Police Catskill at (518)622-8600.