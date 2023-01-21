DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of the area about an ongoing phone scam. The scam involves someone calling people and claiming to be a part of the Sheriff’s Office, and asking suspicious questions, trying to get money.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, callers will claim to be representatives from the office and are somehow duplicating the Office’s main number of (845) 486-3800. The sheriff’s office says the caller identifies as “Sergeant Diaz” or another sergeant before asking the victims suspicious questions.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that any legitimate calls from law enforcement will not attempt to elicit or take money. Also, if you receive any emails about an order you did not place or one that asks to send money back to the company using a legit number, do not follow the instructions in the email or use any links provided. They also say if someone you don’t know is asking for money, for any reason, it is likely a scam.

If you’re contacted by someone claiming a family member of yours is hurt, confirm with that family member first, before sending any money or making a financial move.