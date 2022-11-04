POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dutchess County Police arrested Charles Faircloth, 77 of Poughkeepsie on November 3. Faircloth was allegedly involved in possessing drugs with the intention to sell.

Task Force Agents carried out a search warrant at Faircloth’s home within Pendell Commons apartment complex in Poughkeepsie which is close to Dutchess Community College. Police report agents found narcotics and U.S currency as a result of the investigation.

Charges

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

According to police, Faircloth was ordered to appear in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court on November 7 for arraignment.