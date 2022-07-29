LAGRANGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Dutchess County man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault. The New York State Police said Orlando Ramos, 54, of Lagrange, was arrested on July 27.

In December 2021, police said they began investigating a possible sexual assault. After the investigation, police found that Ramos sexually assaulted the victim who was known to him.

Charges

First-degree criminal sex act (felony)

Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (felony)

Ramos was arraigned in Dutchess County Court. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.