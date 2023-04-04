ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made after four reports of forcible touching in the Pine Hills neighborhood. Nathan Holmes, 31, of Red Hook, New York, was arrested Tuesday.

Four reports were made to Albany police on Monday, April 3 where four different female victims stated they were approached from behind and touched on the buttocks by an unknown man. The incidents took place around 3:20 p.m. on Park Avenue, 4:25 p.m. on Hudson Avenue, 4:30 p.m. on Madison Avenue, and 10:20 p.m. in the area of Hudson Avenue and Ontario Street.

Holmes was identified as the suspect and taken into custody in Hudson. He was charged with three counts of Forcible Touching and is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.