PLEASANT VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Pleasant Valley man was arrested on Friday following a lengthy drug sale investigation, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Bryan Whittle, 47, was in possession of 28 ounces of cocaine and fentanyl and had two loaded illegal ghost guns.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office says their drug task force had actively been investigating drug dealers selling Fentanyl or drugs mixed with Fentanyl due to a significant amount of overdose deaths in the area. Deputies say they found a source for distribution, where the drugs were being sold in bags with the Chicago Bulls logo on them.

They eventually executed a search warrant on Friday at Whittle’s residence in Pleasant Valley, which yielded 28 ounces of cocaine, fentanyl, and two loaded illegal ghost guns. All paraphernalia was seized.

Whittle was arraigned in the Town of Lagrange Justice Court and is held at the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Deputies say Whittle is also on federal probation.