DUTCHESS COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Hayez D. Prelich, 25 as of October 26. Prelich has an alleged history of talking to underage girls and sending inappropriate material.

Prelich is a male, 25, 5’11, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have seen or come into contact with Prelich please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 or the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau 845-486-3820. The Sheriff’s Office asks not to post or comment any tips to them on social media.

Charges