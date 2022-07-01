HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Dutchess County woman has been arrested on a slew of charges for allegedly stealing from the person she was taking care of. The New York State Police said Brandy Lee, 35, of Hyde Park, was arrested on June 28.

Lee is accused of impersonating and stealing from the victim for her own financial gain while employed as their caretaker. This arrest came after a tip from a financial institution investigation in conjunction with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges

First-degree identity theft (felony)

First-degree scheme to defraud (felony)

Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Eleven counts of first-degree falsifying business records (felony)

Eleven counts of second-degree criminal impersonation (misdemeanor)

Lee was remanded to the Westchester County Jail awaiting arraignment.