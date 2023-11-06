SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested on firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop in Schodack. Joseph Shook (Hudson, 36) and Jeremy Shook (46, Copake) each face several charges.

On Saturday, October 28, around 2:20 p.m., a be on the lookout (BOLO) was issued for a car on State Route 9J in Schodack for reportedly possibly driving intoxicated. Troopers stopped a car matching the description on Columbia Turnpike in Schodack.

Police identified the driver as Joseph Shook and the passenger as Jeremy Shook. Police say a glass smoking device with drug residue on it was in plain view near the driver.

Joseph Shook was taken into custody. Police say a further investigation found an illegally possessed handgun with a loaded magazine in the car, leading to the arrest of Jeremy Shook.

Joseph Shook Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Jeremy Shook Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Both were taken to Schodack State Police for processing. They were arraigned at the Schodack Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash or a $10,000 bond.