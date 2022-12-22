QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.

On December 20 around 1:20 p.m., troopers were conducting interviews in the area of Meadowbrook Road in Queensbury on an unrelated matter when they approached Tomlinson and Bouley. Police report they both provided false identification and found they both had multiple active warrants out for their arrest. Police report they attempted to flee on foot, but Bouley quickly surrendered herself to custody. Tomlinson was located and taken into custody a short time later. Officers report the pair were also found to be in possession of drugs.

Charges for Donald C. Tomlinson

Second degree criminal impersonation

Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Charges for Brianna F. Bouley

Second degree criminal impersonation

Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

According to police, they were transported to Queensbury state police for processing. Bouley was issued an appearance ticket and then turned over to the Glens Falls Police Department for a warrant. Tomlinson was issued an appearance ticket and turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department for a warrant. They will return to the Queensbury Town Court on January 9, 2023.