WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Queensbury residents were arrested in a drug sale investigation carried out by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Ray and Atajah Prunty are each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Deputies say they’ve received numerous complaints over the past several weeks regarding drug activity at 35 Ohio Avenue in Queensbury. On Friday, around 9:30 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at that residence, with both being taken into custody. Deputies say they seized crack cocaine, scales, packaging, and other drug paraphernalia.

Ray and Prunty were arraigned in Warren County CAP Court. Ray was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility without bail, while Prunty was released on her own recognizance.