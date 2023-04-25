MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested following a reported home burglary in Moreau, according to New York State Police. Deborah Moses (58, Moreau) and Justin Pardick (40, Wilton) each face multiple charges.

On Monday, around 5:43 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Hilton Drive in Moreau for a reported burglary in progress. While on their way to the scene, law enforcement was advised the suspects had fled in a car.

Troopers eventually found the car on State Route 9 in Ganesvoort and pulled them over. While pulled over, police say they identified the driver as Pardick and the passenger as Moses. Moses was allegedly in possession of multiple controlled substances.

Police say a further investigation found Pardick and Moses entered a Moreau home without permission. They allegedly stole multiple items until they were confronted by the property owner, at which time they fled. Police say while fleeing, Pardick recklessly drove the car causing the homeowner to fall.

Moses Charges:

Second-degree burglary

Fourth-degree attempted grand larceny

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Pardick Charges:

Second-degree burglary

Fourth-degree attempted grand larceny

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Both were taken to Wilton State Police for processing. They were arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and are held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200 cash, a $1,000 bond, and a $2,000 unsecured bond.