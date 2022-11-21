NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were arrested for allegedly making false accusations regarding a sexual assault. Vincent Mastrianni, 52, of Albany, and Tanya Suhr, 52, of Voorheesville both face charges.

On July 2, State Police in Schodack was tipped of an alleged sexual assault of Suhr that happened in the early morning hours on County Route 19 by a man unknown to Suhr. Police say their investigation revealed Suhr made a false accusation and falsely reported the sexual assault. Injuries Suhr suffered were caused by Mastrianni the night before as a result of a domestic dispute the two had in New Lebanon, according to police.

Mastrianni surrendered himself to State Police Schodack for processing and was arraigned at the New Lebanon Town Court. He was released on his own recognizance. Suhr surrendered herself to New Scotland State Police for processing and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Albany City Court on November 23. She was released as well.

Mastrianni Charges:

Third-degree assault

Making a punishable false written statement

Suhr Charges: