SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 50-year-old woman from Duanesburg is facing charges following an investigation into checks being reported stolen from a business in Schenectady. State Police arrested Elizabeth A. Dolder on Wednesday, November 15.

On October 3, the business reported to police that the check had been intercepted. Police determined that Dolder had attempted to cash the check in Rotterdam in September. Investigations also discovered that Dolder tried to cash another check issued by the same company in Niskayuna in October.

She was arrested at her home for two counts of second-degree forgery, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. Dolder was issued appearance tickets to the Rotterdam and Niskayuna Town Courts on later dates.