DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Duanesburg man was arrested last Sunday, allegedly taking a family member’s car without permission and not returning it. Thomas Croote, 40, was taken to the State Police barracks in Princetown for processing and was released on appearance tickets. Croote was then turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office for pending charges with that agency.

On September 18, troopers said Croote was found with the car at a Stewart’s Shop in Rotterdam, after receiving a complaint on September 8 that he took the car without permission. After he was taken into custody, it was found that Croote allegedly stole $25 worth of gas from the store.

Charges: