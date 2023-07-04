ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Duanesburg man was arrested on Friday after fleeing a traffic stop and having an active warrant for his arrest, per state police. Jesse Mchargue, 34, faces multiple charges.

On Friday, around 4:28 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on I-890 in Rotterdam. Police say the driver, later identified as Mchargue, at first provided false identifying information.

Police say Mchargue refused to get out of the car, as he had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Schoharie County Court. Against the trooper’s instructions, police say Mchargue fled in the car, and a pursuit was initiated.

Police say Mchargue traveled to the area of Campbell Road, where he stopped and tried to flee on foot. He was quickly caught and allegedly resisted arrest while being taken into custody.

Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

False personation

Aggravated unlicensed operator

Other vehicle and traffic law violations

Mchargue was taken to Princetown State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Rotterdam Town Court at a later date. He was turned over to the Schoharie County Probation Department for an unrelated warrant. State Police did not mention what his arrest warrant was for.