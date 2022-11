ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Duanesburg man was ordered to be detained on Thursday. Jason Seminary, 44, was indicted last week for allegedly possessing a firearm and ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

Seminary was arraigned on November 1 and, following a detention hearing held Thursday before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Guilderland Police Chief Daniel P. McNally.