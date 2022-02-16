DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nelson Patino, 47, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a six-count indictment. Patino is accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old child, and injuring his 2-year-old on December 1, 2021.
Police said Patino called the police on himself during the incident and said he stabbed his family. His wife Alexandra Gomez and his 5-year-old son Jacob Patino were killed.
His 2-year-old son, Anthony Patino, was injured. He is being taken care of by relatives.
Charges
- Murder in the first degree
- Two counts of murder in the second degree
- Attempted murder
- Two counts of assault in the second degree
Patino was indicted on these charges in January. His next court date is May 3 at 10 a.m. for a decision on the motions.