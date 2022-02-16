DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nelson Patino, 47, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a six-count indictment. Patino is accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old child, and injuring his 2-year-old on December 1, 2021.

Police said Patino called the police on himself during the incident and said he stabbed his family. His wife Alexandra Gomez and his 5-year-old son Jacob Patino were killed.

His 2-year-old son, Anthony Patino, was injured. He is being taken care of by relatives.

Charges

Murder in the first degree

Two counts of murder in the second degree

Attempted murder

Two counts of assault in the second degree

Patino was indicted on these charges in January. His next court date is May 3 at 10 a.m. for a decision on the motions.