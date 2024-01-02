ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rotterdam man was arrested on Wednesday after striking multiple pedestrians while driving drunk in Schenectady, according to New York State Police. Antonio Marotta II, 28, faces multiple charges.

On Wednesday, around 10:15 p.m., state police responded to the intersection of Albany Street and Hulett Street in Schenectady for reports of pedestrians who were struck by a car. Along with help from the Schenectady Police Department, the car that fled the area was found stopped on Craig Street.

Police identified the driver as Marotta. Two pedestrians were hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were both evaluated and taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment.

Charges:

Third-degree assault (two counts)

Driving while intoxicated

Other vehicle and traffic law violations

Marotta was taken to Princetown state police who refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. He was taken to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.