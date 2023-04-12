HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, after crashing into a state trooper patrol car in February 2022, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Saratoga County. In doing so, Allison Bechtold will serve one year in jail.

On Sunday, February 21, 2022, around 12:34 a.m., a troop car was at a traffic light on Vischer Ferry Road at the intersection of Crescent Road in Halfmoon. When the trooper’s car was stopped, it was struck from behind by another car. No one was injured in the crash.

At the time, police said they could smell alcohol while speaking with Bechtold, who was identified as the driver. Bechtold took a roadside sobriety test and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. She was taken to Clifton Park State Police and provided a breath sample of .19% B.A.C.

According to the Office of the District Attorney of Saratoga County, Bechtold was sentenced on Tuesday.