NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested after an alleged car chase in New Paltz. New York State Police said Teeson Whitted, 39, and Zmara King, 18, both of Kingston, were arrested on April 19.

Around 7 p.m., troopers pulled over a car on I-87 in New Paltz for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation. When troopers asked Whitted, the driver, to step out of the car, he reportedly refused and fled in the car.

Police said Whitted reached speeds of 105 miles per hour during the chase. After about three miles, he pulled over the car. Whitted and his passenger, King, were removed from the car. During a search of King, troopers allegedly found 52 grams of cocaine and 32 grams of fentanyl pills.

Charges for King

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (felony)

Charges for Whitted

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of governmental (misdemeanor)

42 vehicle and traffic tickets

King was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and released. Whitted was released on an appearance ticket.