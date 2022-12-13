ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing multiple charges after police conducted a search warrant Tuesday morning. Drugs and an illegal handgun were also recovered.

Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 600-block of Park Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation. Detectives recovered powder cocaine, crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Albert Jackson, 48, of Albany, is facing the following charges:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree

He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.