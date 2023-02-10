MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gansevoort man has been arrested and arraigned in the Town of Moreau Court. According to police, Albert J. Hall, 43, was arrested for possession and selling quantities of crack/cocaine on numerous occasions within Saratoga County. As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at 172 Redmond Road in the Town of Moreau on Friday.

Hall faces the following charges: