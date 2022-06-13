PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Pittsfield Police Department arrested three people following a knock and announce search warrant on Friday. Lameek Thomas, 33, of Pittsfield, Tia Dewey, 41 of Pittsfield, and Sharon Ledoux, 57, of Pittsfield, were arrested on multiple drug charges.

Police say that during their Friday knock and announce search warrant on Linden Street, they found heroin, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia. The investigation was assisted by members of the PPD Anti-Crime Unit, Berkshire County Drug Task Force, Berkshire County Special Response Team, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Charges: