SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have arrested a man in Schoharie for felony drug possession. Nathaniel Mahabier, 26, of Cobleskill, is facing multiple charges.

On May 25 at 2:47 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on I-88 in Schoharie for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The driver initially provided false information.

Further investigation identified the driver as Mahabier, who had an active warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for false personation.

Mahabier was transported to SP Cobleskill for processing. While being transported, Mahabier accidently dropped narcotic drugs that were on his person and attempted to conceal them in the seat of the patrol vehicle.

The drugs were discovered upon arrival at the county correctional facility. Mahabier faces the following charges:

Charges

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Tampering with physical evidence

Second-degree promoting prison contraband

False personation

Mahabier was arraigned on May 26 at the Schoharie County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $30,000 cash, a $45,000 bond or a $60,000 partially secured bond.