ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The person behind the wheel of a car used in a March 2021 daytime shooting incident in Albany has been arrested. The driver, who was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting incident, was arrested Friday after an investigation by detectives of the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, around 11:50 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Livingston Avenue just east of Judson Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, a 27-year-old man was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and also to his hand. A woman sitting in the passenger seat was not injured during the shooting.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Through their investigations, detectives learned that while on Livingston Avenue, the suspects pulled their car up alongside the victim’s car and fired several shots from .40 caliber and .45 caliber handguns at the victims.

The juvenile offender has been charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder for their role in the incident. They have been scheduled for arraignment in Albany County Family Court.

Alvin Foy, 18, and Jahmere Manning, 19, both of Albany, were arrested by Albany detectives back on August 9, 2021, for their role in the shooting. Each was charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.