BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The man arrested in the fatal car crash that killed actor Treat Williams on Monday, June 12, was arraigned Monday morning and pleaded not guilty. Ryan Koss, 35, pleaded not guilty to grossly negligent operation of a vehicle with death resulting.

At the arraignment, the judge ruled not to take Koss’ license away in order to screen it for pretrial services. The next hearing is expected to happen early next year.