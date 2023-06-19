DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have provided an update on the investigation regarding Friday’s trooper-involved shooting in Duanesburg. Police have identified the driver as Alicia Eriole, 30, who faces multiple charges.

In a press conference on Friday afternoon, New York State Police say Trooper Albert observed a silver SUV traveling over 100 miles per hour on I-88. Trooper Albert conducted a traffic stop, and as he approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver, Eriole, put down the window, and the passenger, Nelson Troche, opened fire.

Police say both suspects exited the car and attempted to carjack another vehicle during the incident. Eriole was taken into custody shortly after, and police located Troche approximately an hour and a half later in the area of Darby Hill Road in Duanesburg with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

According to New York State Police, they’ve determined Eriole was a willing participant in crimes committed Friday. On Saturday, she was arraigned at the Schenectady County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and was remanded to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash or a $25,000 bond.

The following day, she was processed for additional charges.

Charges:

First-degree robbery (two counts)

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

She was arraigned at the Schenectady County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and was remanded to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash or a $500,000 bond.

Police say this investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.