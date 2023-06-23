NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police in North Adams have seized a large amount of drugs. Police said a driver gave police a fake name during a traffic stop Thursday night.

When police learned the driver’s real identity, they found an active warrant for his arrest and searched his car. Police found 1,000 bags of heroin and 61.6 grams of cocaine. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be over $10,000.

The driver, from Springfield, was charged with Providing False Name to Avoid Arrest, Operating to Endanger, Warrant Docket, Trafficking Cocaine, and Trafficking Heroin. He was arraigned and is being held on $5,000 cash bail.