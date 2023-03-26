AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested on Friday and is accused of possessing methamphetamine, heroin, and prescription pills. James Yawn, 27, faces multiple charges.

On Friday around 8:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office got a call reporting a traffic complaint near Morrow Road in Amsterdam, claiming someone was driving erratically. Deputies found the car in the Village of Hagaman. Following an interview, deputies say an investigation revealed Yawn had methamphetamine, heroin, and prescription pills. He was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed.

Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Operator out of ignition interlock restriction

Yawn was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at the Town of Amsterdam Court at a later date.