ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Slingerlands man was indicted after he allegedly repeatedly molested a child under his care and took inappropriate images of them, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Daniel Funio, 73, was indicted on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of child pornography possession.

According to the DOJ, the indictment, and a previously filed complaint, it’s alleged that Funio repeatedly molested a child in his care and took inappropriate images between 2022 and May 2023. The DOJ says the child reported the abuse to their elementary school after a presentation on inappropriate touching and sexual contact.

If found guilty, Funio faces a prison term of 15 years to life with a post-imprisonment term of supervised release of at least five years to life. Funio has been in custody since May.