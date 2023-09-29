ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Scotia man was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of attempting to entice a minor. Zachary Long, 23, faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 22 and September 27, Long exchanged texts with someone in Albany. In those messages, Long allegedly expressed the desire to engage in sexual conduct with a minor.

The DOJ says Long and the other person had discussed plans to meet at a prearranged location to engage in sexual acts with the child. Long arrived at the location on Wednesday, was met by law enforcement, and was arrested.

If convicted, Long could also face a maximum term of life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years to life. Long would also have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.