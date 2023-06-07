ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Delanson man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to theft of government property, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Arthur Hanvey, 65, faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The DOJ says Havey admitted to stealing precious metals and noble alloys while employed as a dental technician at the Albany Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center from October 2017 to May 2021. The metals and alloys were intended to be recycled and used to manufacture crowns, bridges, and other dental prostheses.

The DOJ says Hanvey sold these metals to a third-party refinery for a profit and admitted to making $17,574 from the scheme. On top of a 10-year maximum prison sentence, Hanvey faces a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years.