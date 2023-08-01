SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man pleaded guilty to five counts of sexually exploiting a child on Monday. Terence Wilson, 40, admitted to sexually exploiting the child from the time they were approximately 8 to approximately 15 years old, per the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the DOJ, as part of his guilty plea, Wilson also admitted to creating approximately 50 videos depicting the abuse. He is set to be sentenced on November 9 and faces a term of 25 to 35 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, restitution to the victim, and a post-imprisonment term of supervised release between five years to life.