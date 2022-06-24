ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been indicted for allegedly trying to coerce and entice a minor into sexual activity. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Michael Robbins, 26, waived an appearance for arraignment on the indictment on Thursday.

On March 18, 2021, Robbins was charged by complaint with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. The DOJ said he was detained on that charge and has been in custody since that time.

The complaint and indictment allege that Robbins arranged over the internet and through text messages to meet with who he believed was a 12-year-old girl in Latham. The DOJ said this was in order to engage in sexual activity with her.

If convicted, Robbins faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison. He also faces a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.