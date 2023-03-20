ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady felon pleaded guilty on Friday to drug possession and firearm charges to further a drug trafficking crime, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Charles Whorley, 35, faces five years to life in prison, a $1M fine, and at least three years to life of post-imprisonment supervision once he is sentenced.

The DOJ says Whorley admitted to distributing fentanyl several times in June 2020, possessing 94 grams of fentanyl and 77 grams of cocaine base, which he intended to distribute, at his house in Schenectady on June 25, 2020. Additionally, Whorley, a previously convicted felon, admitted to possessing three loaded handguns to protect the drugs and cash from the dealings, according to the DOJ. Whorley will be sentenced on July 19.