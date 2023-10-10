ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs woman was sentenced to three months in jail after stealing over $50,000 in a veteran’s VA benefits acting as their fiduciary, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). JoAnne Natalie, 65, previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the DOJ, Natalie previously admitted that between September 2019 and January 2021, she stole $50,174.42 from a veteran’s VA benefits, acting as their fiduciary. The DOJ says the funds were deposited into the veteran’s bank account and used for her own needs.

The DOJ also says Natalie willfully admitted to neglecting and failing to submit required accountings to the VA. She was sentenced to two years of supervised release, including three months of home detention, and is ordered to pay restitution to the estate of the veteran.