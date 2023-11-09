ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Paltz business owner received two years of probation and must pay $307,665 in restitution for filing false tax returns. Susan Salanitri, 60, owned two restaurants in New Paltz.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Salanitri previously pleaded guilty to five counts of filing false tax returns. She admitted that from 2015 to 2019, while filing taxes, she intentionally underreported her restaurants’ revenues on her individual tax return filed with the IRS, ending in a total underpayment of taxes in the amount of $307,665.