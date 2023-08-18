ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A citizen of China who was residing in Colonie pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property across state lines on Thursday. Wu Feng Zhang, 54, admitted to stealing property from several states in 2022 worth about $100,000, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ says Zheng admitted that between June and December 2022, he stole merchandise from several home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and New York. Zheng later took these stolen items to his residence in Colonie.

Homeland Security Investigations searched his residence on January 11, 2023, and reportedly found about $100,000 worth of stolen merchandise. When sentenced, Zheng faces a maximum term of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.