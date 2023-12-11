ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man is facing at least ten years and up to life in prison after pleading guilty to the attempted online enticement of a minor. Michael Kirkland, 30, admitted to traveling to a hotel with the intent to engage in sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl.

Kirkland said he exchanged sexually explicit text messages with the said 12-year-old on August 11, 2022. Upon arrival at the hotel, he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Upon release from prison, Kirkland will also have to serve at least 5 years and up to life of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender. Sentencing is scheduled for April 11, 2024.