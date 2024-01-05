ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A California man was arraigned Thursday on an indictment that alleges he shipped 50 grams of methamphetamine to Warren, Ulster, and Albany counties. Michael Laudicina, 46, faces 10 years to life if convicted.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the indictment alleges Laudicina shipped at least 50 grams of methamphetamine to three New York locations, once each in July 2022, August 2022, and November 2022. Additionally, on a fourth occasion in August 2022, Laudicina sold fentanyl.

Laudicina also faces a fine of up to $10M and a term of supervised release of five years to life.