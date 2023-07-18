CONEWANGO, Pa. (WIVB) — The owners of a heroic canine named Tucker are going to be $2,000 richer on Tuesday. Thanks to his barking in rural Pennsylvania, Ron and Cindy Ecklund helped law enforcement capture Michael Burham, the Jamestown homicide suspect who spent more than a week on the run after breaking out of the Warren County Jail.

The $2,000 reward comes courtesy of Warren County Crime Stoppers, which provides monetary rewards to those who help law enforcement solve crimes. Burham was finally captured at gunpoint Saturday evening after attempting to fool the Ecklunds into thinking he was a camper.

Before he was apprehended, police said a total reward of up to $22,000 had been offered for information leading to his capture, with additional money coming from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals. Their awards may be presented at a later date.