QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three residents were arrested on Sunday after fleeing police while driving 119 miles per hour and eventually crashing, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Millington (33, Diamond Point), Matthew Harris (53, Greenwich), and Taylor Ruddy (22, Middle Grove) each face charges.

Deputies say on Sunday, a Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Officer saw a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette on Luzerne Road in Queensbury driving 119 miles per hour. Deputies say the driver, later identified as Millington, did not pull over after. Deputies also say the car continued on West Mountain Road and eventually crashed on Bonner Drive. Police did not report any injuries as a result of the crash.

Millington Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Third-degree unlawful fleeing police officer in a motor vehicle

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

Harris and Ruddy Charges:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

All three were arrested and released. They will appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.