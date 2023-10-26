SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search for Jeffrey Dickinson has ended after deputies say he turned himself in just before midnight on Wednesday. Multiple agencies were searching for Dickinson Wednesday as he was considered armed and dangerous in the Salem area.

The search began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Dickinson was wanted on a felony warrant and fled when confronted by law enforcement. Dickinson was last seen in a wooded area near Blind Buck Road in Salem.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office say Dickinson was located in the area of Blind Buck Road near Buck Ridge Way.