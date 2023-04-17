HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is in custody following a shooting in the Town of Hebron that killed a 20-year-old female. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, one person is in custody connected to the fatal shooting. Deputies have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.

Deputies say the shooting took place around 9:58 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say more information on the shooting will be available during the day on Monday.

Stick with News10 as more information regarding this shooting becomes available.