WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Warrensburg Thursday night. Deputies say, Andrew McTague, 44, of Athol was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies responded to State Route 418 near Planty Drive in Warrensburg for a reported crash involving two motorcycles. Upon arrival, deputies said only one motorcycle was involved, and the lone occupant, McTague, was pronounced dead.

Deputies say there is no indication of speed or alcohol being a contributing factor. The circumstances surrounding the motor vehicle crash are under investigation.