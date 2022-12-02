ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sheriff Apple reports the arrest of Ronald W. Henry Jr. of Voorheesville on December 1. Henry Jr. accidentally shot himself with a gun he allegedly didn’t have a permit for.

On December 1 around 7 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 36 South Main Street in Voorheesville for a report of a man, Henry Jr., who suffered an injury to his leg. After an investigation, deputies report Henry Jr. appeared to have suffered an accidental, self-inclined gunshot wound. He was taken to Albany Medical Center. Deputies found Henry Jr. did not hold a NYS pistol permit and could not lawfully possess the firearm.

Charges

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Tampering with physical evidence

According to deputies Henry Jr., was arraigned at New Scotland Town Court and was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.