DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Delmar man was arrested on Thursday for alleged illegal possession of firearms. Grant Ostrander, 34, faces multiple charges.

Police say they were investigating an unrelated matter on Thursday, March 2, when they found three handguns and two high-capacity firearm magazines in Ostrander’s home. Police say all of them were illegally possessed. Police did not mention what the other unrelated matter was they were investigating.

Ostrander was arrested at his home and taken to Latham State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Bethlehem Town Court and taken to be held at the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond, or a $10,000 partially secured bond. He is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminal possession of a firearm.