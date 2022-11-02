BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Delmar man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography. Michael Kaprielian, 54, faces multiple charges.

Law enforcement investigation began when the Department of Homeland Security had information that a suspect was sharing child pornography files on the internet. They say their investigation traced back to Kaprielian.

Kaprielian was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court and was released. He has a return date set for November 15.

Charges: